Kohl’s Corsicana Distribution Center, located at 1600 Interstate 45 Business in Corsicana, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.
The distribution center held a Texas themed celebration. Each Kohl’s associate received a Kohl's swag lunch bag full of goodies, a hand held Texas flag and a 20 year t-shirt. Kohl’s also gifted associates who have been employed at the Center for 20 years with a Kohl’s pullover in recognition of their time spent at the company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.