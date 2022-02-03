2-5-22 Kohls Celebrates 20 Years.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Maddie Ray Photography

Kohl’s Corsicana Distribution Center, located at 1600 Interstate 45 Business in Corsicana, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The distribution center held a Texas themed celebration. Each Kohl’s associate received a Kohl's swag lunch bag full of goodies, a hand held Texas flag and a 20 year t-shirt. Kohl’s also gifted associates who have been employed at the Center for 20 years with a Kohl’s pullover in recognition of their time spent at the company.

