Aaron Ablondi, local Land Specialist for Whitetail Properties, has been recognized by the Realtors Land Institute as one of the nation’s top real estate brokers. He was named a member of the Institute’s APEX 2020 Producers Club, which required a minimum of $4 million in land sales last year.
Ablondi serves northeast Texas, including Navarro County, for Whitetail Properties, which is a leading national real estate company specializing in hunting, ranch, farm and timber land.
He said the hot rural land market is being fueled by strong land values and high buyer demand. In addition to the benefits of a rural lifestyle and outdoor recreational opportunities, Ablondi noted that buyers are also motivated by attractive financing opportunities, historically low interest rates and the long-term stability of land as a financial investment.
“Buyer activity is in high demand for all types of properties, but mainly recreation use, weekend getaways, retirement country homes, hunting and more,” Ablondi said.
The Realtors Land Institute is the industry’s leading land real estate organization, representing over 1,300 land professionals across the country. Its mission is to elevate the level of industry professionalism by providing land professionals with the expertise and camaraderie that are the foundation for becoming the best in the business.
For additional information about buying or selling rural property, or to browse property listings, contact Ablondi at 903-804-5150 or visit www.whitetailproperties.com.
