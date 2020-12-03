Mini-West Storage expansion will open mid-December at its existing facility at 1400 N. 45th Street in Corsicana.
This addition brings much-needed self-storage to the Corsicana community. The expansion includes 39,950 square feet of climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled storage totaling 278 new units.
Multiple local organizations, contractors, and team members played important roles in the development of this project. The company gives thanks to local partner Texas Community National Bank and leaders of the project Advantage Construction and Forge Building Company, both of whom are experienced in self-storage construction and design.
Mini-West Storage was established in 1987. The facility was originally founded by Charles Irvine, an active member of the Corsicana community. The facility was initially purchased with only six buildings and the remainder of the property was dirt and grass.
Through Charlie and the current owner’s hard work, dedication, and service to their customers, they expanded the business to 750 storage units and added a car wash and additional services, building the thriving business it is today.
This addition will total the number of units at the facility to just over 1,000. This facility offers secure climate controlled and standard storage units with the widest drive aisles in Corsicana. It is also a one-stop-shop for moving as it offers onsite u-haul trucks, trailers, and dolly rentals in addition to all of the moving supplies they sell.
