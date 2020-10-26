Corsicana is the new home to Dr. Larry McCullough, Ob/Gyn, and his wife, Maude. McCullough opened his practice at Medical Associates of Navarro County in mid-October. Maude is a counselor and is pursuing her doctorate in the behavioral sciences.
The couple has four grown children, and they are getting settled in their new home after being in Oklahoma for several years. They are excited to be in the community and have already experienced warm welcomes from neighbors and new friends, alike.
McCullough graduated medical school from West Virginia University Medical Center in Morgantown, W.V., and completed his residency at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C.
“During residency, you rotate through different specialties and that’s when I delivered my first baby. I knew I was hooked,” McCullough said regarding choosing Obstetrics and Gynecology as a specialty. “There is nothing more rewarding than bringing new life into the world. Caring for women throughout their pregnancy and bringing the safe arrival of their children brings me indescribable joy and thirty years later, my profession is even more fulfilling.”
McCullough has a distinct understanding of the reproductive physiology of women and the hormonal driving forces controlling both normal and abnormal menstruation, as well as pregnancy.
“Pregnancy is an emotionally vulnerable and stressful time. My strength is in educating women to calm their fears and provide peace of mind through reassurance.”
McCullough is a strong advocate for preventative screening, such as regular well-woman exams, pap smears and mammograms.
“Women are intricate and unique in their physiology, and many problems can be avoided through prevention,” he said.
“We are not looking for a big city,” McCullough said when asked what attracted the family to Corsicana. “Our new neighbors had been calling us before we even got here, offering advice, opening their homes up to us, and just being there for anything we needed. We immediately felt unity and friendship. That's the kind of environment where we’ve always wanted to live.”
Dr. McCullough is accepting new patients, from those in their reproductive years to post-menopausal women. His practice is located in the Medical Office Building adjacent to Navarro Regional Hospital in Suite 210 and his office can be reached at 903-641-4835.
