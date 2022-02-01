Navarro Family Medicine welcomes Wendy Oberdick, M.D. Dr. Oberdick earned her Doctorate of Medicine from the University Of Alabama School Of Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, and completed her residency in family medicine at the Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Virginia.
Dr. Oberdick has almost three decades of clinical experience in primary care, obstetrical care, emergency care, inpatient and geriatric care settings.
She has a love for smaller communities and has made Corsicana her home. She is accepting new patients at Navarro Family Clinic, 1321 W. 2nd Avenue, Suite B.
Call 903-602-8300 to schedule an appointment or go to Navarro-Docs.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.