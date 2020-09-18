Ambassadors from the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce joined bankers and customers Wednesday morning to celebrate the grand re-opening of Prosperity Bank’s downtown Corsicana location.
Giveaways, drinks and goodies were on display in the bank’s newly refurbished, sleek, roomy and well-lit modern lobby.
Masked attendees congregated in front of the building for photos as 106.9 The Ranch hosted a remote radio broadcast on the sidewalk.
Jennifer Miller, Bank Center Manager, said the renovations were underway before COVID-19 shelter-in-place restrictions forced the bank to close the lobby.
“We started right before the shelter-in-place measures and finished about a month early because the crews could come in and work while we were shut down,” she said. “Our drive-thru remained open so we could continue serving our customers.”
Miller said the updates benefit not only the employees but the customers as well.
“This is better for us and it allows more room for customers to socially distance,” she said.
Miller said the remodel included moving the front door, safe deposit boxes and kitchen area.
She also said customers looking to start a new account should consider the options Prosperity Bank has to offer.
“If you don't bank here, you should,” she said. “We have great customer service and great products to offer.”
Miller described the Good Cents program where you can shop and save every time you use your Debit Mastercard.
“We will round up your purchase amount to the nearest whole dollar and transfer the difference from your checking to your savings and match 2% of the transfers up to $50 a month,” she said. “So the next time you shop, you’ll also be saving.”
Banking Center President Derek Weaver gave more reasons to consider opening an account or applying for a loan through Prosperity.
“We are a Texas-based bank,” he said. “Year after year we are named as one of Forbes magazine’s top 10 best banks list. We are a strong and stable bank, we are here to stay and not going anywhere.”
Weaver said, although conservative with its loans, the bank offers some of the best rates in town for home, automotive, real estate and farm and ranch.
“We offer some 15 year fixed rates, I don’t think anyone else can offer,” he said.
Prosperity Bank is located at 100 S.Main St. in Corsicana. The lobby is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and closed Saturday and Sunday. The drive-thru is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.
