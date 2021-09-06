Russ Richardson of Community National Bank & Trust of Texas has been selected as a 50-Year Banker in the banking industry by the Texas Bankers Foundation and will be honored at the Texas Bankers Association’s 136th Annual Convention in Austin during a special awards luncheon on August 27th.
Launched in 1989 by the Texas Bankers Association, the 50-Year Banker Awards honor the men and women who have devoted 50 years or more of service to the banking industry. This esteemed group of bankers has seen the industry change dramatically over the last several decades and year after year, continue to take pride in serving their communities.
Richardson started his banking career in 1971 as a motor bank teller with Cleburne National Bank. He has been part of several de novo banks – Burleson State Bank, Midland American Bank, Shady Oaks National Bank, Fort Worth and Star Bank of Texas. In 2016, Star Bank sold to Community National Bank and Trust of Texas. Mr. Richardson served as a director to both the bank and the holding company from 2016 to 2020. He served five years on the Burleson City Council and has served for several years on the Board of Deacons and Trustees of Hallmark Baptist Church. He also served on the IBAT and TBA boards.
“For the 32nd consecutive year, we are delighted to honor this year’s class of 50-Year Bankers and celebrate each of the individuals for their dedication and commitment to the banking industry,” said Chris Furlow, president & CEO of the Texas Bankers Association. “It is with great pride and admiration that we congratulate you on this milestone service anniversary.”
For 32 years, the Texas Bankers Association and Foundation have honored those who have served in the banking industry for 50 years or more. The Foundation has since expanded its awards portfolio to recognize banks and TBA members who give back to the community, promote financial literacy and showcase excellence in their fields.
About Texas Bankers Association and Texas Bankers Foundation
Founded in 1885, the Texas Bankers Association was the nation’s first state banking association and, today, remains America’s largest state-based trade organization for bankers. Since 1991 the Texas Bankers Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Texas Bankers Association, has served and supported Texas banks, their employees and communities through various programs, including financial literacy, scholarships, food bank support and disaster relief funds.
