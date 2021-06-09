The grand opening of Simple. Loft, a Target overstock reseller, is Friday, June 11 at 319 N. Beaton St. in Corsicana, with light refreshments and raffle drawings.
Items are 40% to 50% off original Target prices. You’ll find general merchandise such as women's, men's, and children's clothing, small kitchen appliances, toys, home décor, and linens.
Owner Julianna Feldmann said she is excited to be able to bring a new shopping experience to Corsicana. Stock should be replenished by the truck load monthly for now but once business gets going, she said she hopes to begin getting weekly deliveries.
Store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Satuday and closed on Sunday and Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.