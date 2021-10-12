Medical Associates at Corsicana Corsicana Crossing is pleased to announce that Bobbie Sims, P.A. recently joined the team. Bobbie Sims, P.A., earned a Master of Medical Science from the Yale School of Medicine Physician Assistant Program, a Master of Education in kinesiology from Stephen F. Austin State University, and a Bachelor of Science in athletic training from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Her professional experience includes treating patients of all ages. She has a vast knowledge of orthopedic and sports medicine-related conditions, and she has worked as an athletic trainer for over 17 years in various settings. Bobbie Sims is accepting new primary care patients at Medical Associates at Corsicana Crossing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.