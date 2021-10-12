Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.