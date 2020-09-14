The Realtors Land Institute proudly announced Aug. 21 that Jeff Smith, real estate agent with Walker Realty in Corsicana, has officially joined the ranks of those holding the elite Accredited Land Consultant designation.
The Realtors Land Institute provides the expertise, camaraderie and resources that are the foundation for all land real estate professionals to become the best in the business.
“While working full time, it has taken me three and half years to get this done,” Smith said. “I consider it a master's degree in real estate. It took 104 classroom hours.”
Smith is now among the most dedicated land professionals from around the globe, joining an elite group of over 500 land specialists who hold the designation. In subscribing to the Realtor's code of ethics, ALCs support the high standards of conduct and experience that directly relates to their specialty. As an ALC, Smith has access to the best industry knowledge, an unprecedented network of fellow land professionals and a variety of resources to help best serve his clients.
Through Realtors Land Institute University, he will gain expertise through an unparalleled land real estate program that offers top-notch educational courses and webinars for land professionals. Land is a unique real estate specialty that requires the kind of specialized professional education which can be found at LANDU. This depth of knowledge translates into the highest level of service to clients, ensuring they receive the best services in the business when buying, selling, managing, or investing in property.
Smith specializes in farm and ranch, residential and commercial, with an emphasis on farm and ranch.
“I will still deal with residential and commercial but in the last 10 or 12 years I've dealt with more land than anything else,” he said. “This is rural community and since the market was already trending that way, I wanted to specialize in land. I did the research and found the Accredited Land Consultant program.”
The Realtors Land Institute confers the Accredited Land Consultant designation only to its members who meet the rigorous knowledge and experience requirements. The ALC designation is recognized throughout the industry as the pinnacle of achievement for land real estate professionals.
“I've been saying for years that Navarro County real estate is the best bang for your buck in the state, for the price of land and it location and proximity to other major areas,” Smith said. “We pay the least amount of taxes compared to any city around us.”
Smith said his training equips him to handle not only large deals but lake lots, and farms and ranches.
“I will be continuing my education to become licensed in every state touching Texas and possibly Colorado,” he said. “There is still land to be had and its one thing a lot of people are putting money into right now because it is more stable than other investments.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.