Andrea Spence recently joined the Corsicana office of the financial services firm Edward Jones as a branch office administrator.
The title of branch office administrator was adopted for this position at Edward Jones because of the wide range of responsibilities associated with the job.
"On a given day, Andrea's activities could include processing client trade transactions, providing clients with receipts for money and securities, and assisting in the planning of seminars and special promotions," said Stephen Blackard, the office's financial advisor.
Blackard added that he was impressed not only with Spence's office skills and efficiency but also with her knowledge of the community.
"I know she will be a terrific asset to our team as we strive to provide our clients unparalleled personal service," he said.
Blackard's branch office is located at 621 N. Main Street. He may be reached at 903-872-3969.
