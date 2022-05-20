Stewart Toyota Assistant Service Manager Terry Keeton recently earned the Top Performer Award for her leadership and customer service in the company’s Gulf States area.
In addition to Keeton’s primary role writing up service orders, the eight-year employee said she enjoys the customer service her job allows her to provide.
“I’ve always been a people person,” she said.
Service Manager Gary Gatliss estimated Keeton competed against about 180 other ASMs, so the award was truly an honor.
“This doesn't just mean she wrote up more service tickets than anyone else,” he said. “She was rewarded based on customer service, quality of care and the timeliness with which she gets work done and our customers back on the road.”
Keeton said she did not earn the award alone, as she is part of an exceptional team.
“Our service manger Gary (Gatliss), has been great,” she said. “He taught us all a lot and Paul and Brent Stewart are excellent people to work for.”
