Julie Teel, team leader of The Teel Team with RE/MAX Lakeside Dreams, has qualified for the prestigious RE/MAX Pinnacle Club Team Award, which honors high-achieving real estate teams for their service to buyers and/or sellers during the past year. This is the highest team achievement in the RE/MAX network.
This is the first year The Teel Team has received this high honor.
“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this award,” Teel said. “Our team is fully committed to providing superior service to our clients with every transaction. We could not have reached this milestone without their trust to guide them through one of the biggest transactions of their lives, and we are grateful for their endless support.”
Teel has been serving her community as a real estate agent with RE/MAX of Corsicana and REMAX Lakeside Dreams for 24 years and has extensive experience in Residential, Land and Lot sales around Richland Chambers Lake and Navarro and Freestone Counties.
Among Teel’s list of achievements, she has earned The Lifetime Achievement Award from REMAX, and America’s Top 100 Agents several years running. In addition, Teel actively supports Children’s Miracle Network donating money on every sale and was instrumental in establishing the Benefit RC fundraiser that raises money every year for the local VFDs that surround the Lake.
About RE/MAX of Corsicana & Lakeside Dreams: RE/MAX of Corsicana & Lakeside Dreams is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in Corsicana, Texas. Founded in 2001, the brokerage has 9 Realtors ® and specializes in Residential and acreage and lot sales.. RE/MAX of Corsicana & Lakeside Dreams is a proud supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals ® and other charities, and is located at 2705 SE CR 3110. To learn more, please visit www.buyrclake.com.
