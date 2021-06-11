Vyve Broadband celebrated their newly rebranded local office with The Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce June 7. Vyve Broadband is located at 1500 N. Beaton St. Members of the community, along with several local Vyve staff, were welcomed with a ribbon cutting ceremony and refreshments.
Colleen Cox, VP of Operations for The Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, alongside Dave Harwood, Regional Vice President of Vyve Broadband and Chris Milligan, Regional Vice President of Sales for Vyve Broadband, spoke about the momentous occasion while Corlis Calvin, Vyve Broadband Retail Supervisor of Corsicana, cut the Vyve Gig ribbon.
Vyve Broadband has been working non-stop upgrading its fiber-rich network to deliver to Corsicana the fastest broadband speeds.
“This upgrade is part of our multi-million-dollar upgrade project and is focused on expanding the network and delivering Vyve Gig to Corsicana. The best Gig in town,” said Dave Harwood, Regional Vice President, Vyve Broadband.
Vyve is committed to bringing High-Speed Internet to rural communities and lives and works where it invests and whether it means launching Vyve Gig Internet or partnering with local schools and organizations like The Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, its core values is always centered around the communities where it serves.
“We are more than just a service provider we are a critical thread of our communities,” said Diane Quennoz, SVP of Marketing.
About Vyve Broadband LLC
Vyve Broadband is an innovative company, founded in 2012 serving largely non-urban communities in sixteen states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming. A technology leader in the cable and broadband sectors, Vyve Broadband offers an extensive range of broadband, fiber connectivity, cable television and voice services for commercial and residential customers. Vyve was formed as a platform to provide the very best next-generation services and features available, combined with a sector-leading customer experience. Residential services include high-speed Internet with speeds up to Vyve Gig, all-digital, high-definition video and fully featured digital voice. Vyve Business Services provides optical Ethernet, PRI and hosted voice services to the business community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.