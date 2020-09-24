Texas Mutual Insurance Company recently announced that Watkins Construction Company in Navarro County has been awarded the company’s top workplace safety honor. Texas Mutual, the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, recognized this company for making safety a priority.
“A core part of our mission at Texas Mutual is making sure hard-working Texans get home safely every day. We’re proud of our policyholders who share in our mission and go above and beyond to demonstrate a commitment to safety and protect their employees,” said Rich Gergasko, president and CEO of Texas Mutual. “Our safety award program recognizes them for the difference they make in their businesses and for Texas workers.”
To qualify for this honor, a company must demonstrate its commitment to workplace safety by implementing an exemplary safety program and preventing on-the-job injuries.
This year, Texas Mutual distributed 200 workplace safety awards to policyholders throughout the state who have exemplary safety records and exceptional safety programs.
About Texas Mutual Insurance Company
Austin-based Texas Mutual Insurance Company, a policyholder-owned company, is the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance. Texas Mutual provides coverage to 44% of the market, representing 70,000 companies, many of which are small businesses. Since 1991, the company has provided a stable, competitively priced source of workers’ comp insurance for Texas employers. Helping employers prevent workplace accidents is an important part of Texas Mutual’s mission.
