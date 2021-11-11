11-6-21 Watkins photo cropped.jpg

Courtesy photo

Pictured from left to right: Scott Watkins, Bob Coy and Blaine McAnally of Watkins Construction Co.

The Texas Mutual Workers’ Compensation Insurance Company recently awarded Corsicana’s Watkins Construction Co. with its platinum safety partner award. The company was just one of 200 businesses to receive the award statewide. It was selected because it provides the resources necessary to protect employees from workplace hazards, according to Texas Mutual.

