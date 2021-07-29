A group of Calicos was on the prowl recently, visiting local businesses and selling sponsorships to send their drill team to a dance competition next spring in South Padre Island.
This year, Corsicana High School’s dance team is celebrating 37 years of award-winning performances, school support and community involvement.
“The business community has always been generous in their financial support of this outstanding group,” stated Michelle Scoggins, Calico Booster Club President. “If not for the overwhelming support of our community, this team would not have been able to represent Corsicana all over the country the last 36 years in such an excellent manner.”
The funds raised will go toward transportation, costumes, and other expenses to provide the opportunity for the group to experience the annual event.
Different membership categories are available to Calico supporters or “Bootbackers.” A donation of $50 to $99 gets your business name on the back of the official 2021-22 Calico T shirt, and your business name in the Spring Show program. $100 to $249 includes the T shirt program and a Calico Super Bootbacker Certificate. A donation of $250 or more includes everything listed above plus recognition during select halftime football games and during the annual Spring Show, a commemorative plaque and two free Spring Show tickets.
An early tiger special is also available if you get your contribution of $50 or more in before Aug. 1 to have your business name appear in the Corsicana Tiger Extracurricular Program.
Fore more information or to donate, call Brittany Lassiter at 254-644-5808.
