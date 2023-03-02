Camp of the Rising Sun is getting ready to host its inaugural Golf Tournament Friday, April 21 at The Oaks Golf Course, benefiting kids with special needs in Navarro and Freestone Counties. Two Man Scramble Format. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the event kicks off at noon with a shotgun start.
Cost is $100 per player and includes two mulligans, buy-a-drive and lunch. Raffle tickets will be available for $5 each. Hole sponsorships are $150.
Please contact Daniel Owen – Tournament Chairman with any questions at 903-875-5462.
Camp of the Rising Sun is celebrating 47 years of serving the special needs children of Navarro and Freestone Counties. With your continued support it is once again adding a second week of camp this year for all life skill classes in Navarro and Freestone Counties.
Camp of the Rising Sun was founded in 1976 by Lynda Green. Lynda had a vision for the special needs children of Navarro County to experience a unique camping experience. Camp of the Rising Sun is a free summer camp program for students who are being served by the Special Education program in their schools. This would include those who are learning disabled, speech impaired, visually and or hearing impaired, physically, and mentally challenged. Ages range from 5-16 years of age. The activities are designed to promote self-worth and empowerment appropriately and safely to meet the needs of each individual child. Activities consist of swimming, self-concept development, arts and crafts and outings to exciting places both in and out of town.
The mission of this camp is to provide a successful experience. The “Can Do” philosophy is highly emphasized as the campers are encouraged to do and try things they have never done before. At Camp of the Rising Sun, campers interact with each other; building a relationship with peers who share some of the same feeling and fears. The campers realize they are not alone in their disabilities. Camp of the Rising Sun campers learn that disabilities do not limit them. Every camper has the opportunity to participate in activities adapted especially for them.
