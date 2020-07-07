Barbara Kelley, a self-described change agent, says, “It’s time for us to empower each other to change."
Born and raised in Corsicana, Kelley is active in the community. She serves as a board member for Corsicana ISD, secretary of the Navarro County NAACP, and the Navarro County Boys and Girls Club advisory board secretary.
Kelley works in Dallas as a police dispatcher, but her passion is her podcast. Her interest in journalism began in high school; she loved the news.
Last year, she started a podcast, Cana Girl Speaks. The “Cana” name is short for Corsicana. On July 1, Kelley celebrated the first anniversary of her Cana Girl Speaks podcast.
Cana Girl Speaks podcast began as a one-person commentary audio show, but by the end of the first month, Kelley reports she found her niche and transitioned to interviews. She enjoys the interactive format much more than only her talking about issues.
Anything that can be recorded on the radio can be recorded for a podcast. Podcasts present everything from speeches, classes, plays, discussions, concerts, and more. The technology for podcasting was invented in the early 2000s. iTunes podcasts launched in 2005 and today, there are more than half a million podcasts available with almost 20,000,000 episodes. Currently, the New York Times and NPR host the top three most popular podcast shows.
The learning curve for Kelley was significant.
“I explored, researched, purchased equipment, and decided to try," she said.
When she realized the heavy technical aspects of hosting a podcast, she brought on Aaron Orsak as her engineer. He was pivotal in helping Kelley adapt to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions that limited the ability to invite podcast guests in her home studio.
The podcast participants include Kelley, her engineer, and guests, all in their respective homes. Listeners include Corsicana residents, former residents, people around the country, and even overseas.
Dr. Kent Rogers’ discussion of the COVID-19 pandemic represented a milestone for Kelley.
“I was really excited when I saw my ratings and the number of people who listened to that episode,” she said. “I said, ‘This is why I did it!'
Dr. Rogers provided education to help people make a choice. I spread the information."
Kelley tries to bring a fresh perspective and education to her audience and herself.
“I like to motivate people, but I also like to be motivated,” she said. “I take in so much negativity at work, I need a release and something to counter that negativity.
Some guests inspire me to think about relationships, choices, perspectives. They make me a better person."
In the future, Kelley plans to explore the upcoming election.
“I know it’s a touchy topic, but I want to use my podcast as a resource to put out the right information to help our young people vote,” she said. “I don’t want to tell people who to vote for, but I want to help them know why they are voting."
Innovative topics are key to an engaging podcast interview. In addition to current events, Kelley generates discussion topics while driving or listening to talk radio.
“I invite people to come on and have a conversation,” she said.
For those considering starting a podcast, Kelley offered her advice:
“Anybody can do a podcast. I had no training, I just jumped in there and got my brand. I am hoping to take it to another level to increase listeners using advertisements."
She encourages aspiring podcasters to be unique.
“Don’t be a copy-cat. Everyone has their own gifts. Figure out who your audience is and what works for you."
Kelley said she is burdened by Corsicana’s prevalence of poverty, drug use, and sexually transmitted diseases, particularly among young adults.
“We have to change that,” she said.
Kelley wants to use her podcast to facilitate conversations about these issues.
She said she is passionate about empowering people to change.
“I have always had a voice,” she said. “I feel like I’m an influencer and this is a way I can do that. I interview all kinds of guests. I want my podcasts to be diverse. I want my community to be empowered. I want to do more research and put information out there.
Now is a time for our community to be changing and moving forward,” she said, “I’m using my podcast to bring about change."
