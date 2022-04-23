Ruby Williams
Corsicana City Council Pct. 2
Please introduce yourself and explain why you are running for the position of Pct. 2 Councilperson in Corsicana.
I am Ruby Williams, I seek the office is Councilperson for Pct. 2 to continue the work I began 16 years ago.
What issues, specific to Pct. 2, have you been asked to address while campaigning?
There are many issues. The main ones are affordable housing, streets over grown empty lots. Department staffing of workers. We need people to work our areas.
How would you assess Corsicana’s strengths and weaknesses? What would you consider to be the biggest challenges and opportunities which lay ahead for our community?
In the past few years Corsicana as a whole has begun to expand by rebuilding communities that has been pretty dormant for sometime. The downtown has really come alive but there are areas that need attention. Affordable housing is a priority.
What would you consider to be your top three priorities as a councilperson if elected? Please describe the approach you would take toward the budget process, facilitating economic growth and addressing the staffing shortages among our EMS personnel.
My top priorities are streets, affordable housing, and a process by which we can build our staffing from our communities. It is important to to have our EMS, Police and other departments staffed to care for our citizens. Financial compensation is important also. We need to work for a solution.
Charles Dunnahoe
Corsicana City Council Pct. 2
Please introduce yourself and explain why you are running for the position of Pct. 2 Councilperson in Corsicana.
I am Charles Dunnahoe, I am a Family Nurse Practitioner and I currently own and operate Hometown Medical Associates.
What issues, specific to Pct. 2, have you been asked to address while campaigning?
So far I have been asked to address issues such as Communication, road repair, park improvement, police patrols, unmanaged lots and street lighting.
How would you assess Corsicana’s strengths and weaknesses? What would you consider to be the biggest challenges and opportunities which lay ahead for our community?
The biggest challenge I see for the community is the disconnect between elected officials and the community. The opportunities for our community are endless if we listen to the priorities of citizens and focus on those priorities.
What would you consider to be your top three priorities as a councilperson if elected? Please describe the approach you would take toward the budget process, facilitating economic growth and addressing the staffing shortages among our EMS personnel.
My top three priorities are public safety, responsible financial stewardship and actively engaging citizens to improve our community. The budget process is often tricky and I believe my experience owning a medical practice will benefit our community when it comes to prioritizing public safety while responsibly ensuring the continued smooth operation of our city. Economic growth is an ongoing process, and I will actively support our economic development manager to recruit new businesses and industries to our community.
As a past paramedic myself, EMS is near and dear to my heart, and our EMS program has been an on-going issue for quite some time. No matter what anyone says, there is no quick fix for the issues we are facing. If I am elected to City Council, I believe we can make substantial changes to the status quo to improve the environment for our first responders, and make the necessary changes to attract new hires.
Dennis Patrick
Goodlow City Council
Please introduce yourself and explain why you are running for the position of Councilperson in Goodlow.
I am Dennis Patrick, a God fearing family man, a father, a husband, an entrepreneur and developing farmer. I am running for City Council seat in Goodlow because I care. I am a fairly new citizen in the community. I see a need for us to position ourselves to help improve our community. I want to see more good in Goodlow.
What issues, have you been asked to address while campaigning?
I have been asked to address the issues of creating a consistent way of communicating information to our citizens. Transparency is necessary for the trust of our community. Our citizens are also concerned about the need for civil improvements regarding the city's infrastructure. Growth is heading south and we need to be ready.
How would you assess Goodlow’s strengths and weaknesses? What would you consider to be the biggest challenges and opportunities which lay ahead for the community?
I see Goodlow's strengths as the Good People who reside in our Community . Those who want to have a safe, clean, and desirable place to raise their families. Some of the biggest challenges are the city becoming up to date with technology and positioning ourselves for positive growth to include business commerce. We need revenue for improvements.
What would you consider to be your top three priorities as a councilperson if elected? As a candidate how have you able to differentiate yourself in a crowded field of those vying for a position on the council?
My top three priorities would be one completing a Strength-Weaknesses-Opportunities-Threats assessment of the City with community buy-in. My second priority would be to engage the community to participate more in city development and selecting qualified persons to develop a city plan. My third priority would be to collaborate with neighboring areas, county, state and federal agencies to identify opportunities to bring opportunities to our city for development of affordable housing, improvement of streets, and the infrastructure that may affect the delivery of water.
I care about the good in Goodlow and desire to see our community continue to be a great place to reside.
Jamie Roman
Corsicana ISD Place 5
Please introduce yourself and explain why are you running for a trustee position on the Corsicana Independent School Board.
Elected to the Corsicana ISD School Board Place 5 in 2019, Trustee Jamie Roman has been involved with the district for the last 15 years serving as a school volunteer, student mentor, PTO President, Cheer Booster Club President, and is currently serving as the CHS Athletic Booster Club President. With a son currently attending Corsicana High School, Jamie Roman has a vested interested in our schools and community to ensure that all children receive a quality education. Her goal is to continue to serve the students, teachers and staff of CISD by implementing policies that will give them the tools and resources to be successful.
As a candidate, do you support the bond which is intended to renovate and improve the Corsicana High School campus? In your view, have the district and its partners been sufficiently forthcoming about the process?
Jamie Roman supports the proposed bond that will allow extensive renovations to Corsicana High School, which was originally built in 1971, the CISD Transportation Department and to the Ag Barn. CISD has been very informative as to what the funds will be used for and why the renovations are needed. The district has also posted the bond information on their website so that the community can easily access it. CISD has offered multiple opportunities for the community to visit CHS and tour the facilities to see firsthand the current state of the school.
How do you feel the political climate has impacted local school districts? As a trustee how would you balance hot button issues, including state funding, questions about censorship and critical race theory with local concerns?
Over the last two years our country has experienced historical events that have had a major impact our state, local communities, and school districts. Having served as a school board trustee for the last three years, Jamie Roman has been faced with many “hot button” issues that directly impacted the students, staff and how CISD schools operated. As a trustee, Jamie Roman along with the other board members and administration, evaluate the issues at hand to determine what impact it is having or will have on our community and CISD. If an issue is going to have a negative impact, Jamie Roman works to help find solutions that are in the best interest of our students, teachers and staff.
What is your current assessment of the Corsicana ISD? As a trustee, how would you use your individual skills to improve the district during your tenure and beyond?
Corsicana ISD is a great school district that puts students first. Like every district across the U.S., CISD is still recovering from the long-term impact that COVID-19 had on education, students and staff. As a trustee, Jamie Roman will continue to use her professional experience in human resource, talent acquisition and business management to help drive the district to think outside of the box when addressing the educational and financial issues that public schools face today.
James Maxwell
Corsicana ISD Place 5
Please introduce yourself and explain why are you running for a trustee position on the Corsicana Independent School Board.
Thank you for reading this. My given name is James Anthony Maxwell, named after my dad’s best friend Jim. I grew up in Corsicana, graduating in 1983 from CHS. I’ve taught in Texas Public Schools for 28 years and have seen the good, the bad, the ugly and the vile parts of public schools. I know we are blessed in Corsicana with “pretty good schools,” but we can do much better.
As a candidate, do you support the bond which is intended to renovate and improve the Corsicana High School campus? In your view, have the district and its partners been sufficiently forthcoming about the process?
Regarding the CHS Bond Election: Again, after being in public education for so many years, I have seen many districts push bonds. I know the needs of CHS are great, but I believe the use of terms like “old” and “the students deserve better” can be deceptive. Upgrades, repairs, more classroom space and more bathrooms are a definite need. My teaching of Architecture and Construction over the years has taught me and my students that there are many ways to build and update structures under a tighter budget than what is itemized in this bond.
How do you feel the political climate has impacted local school districts? As a trustee how would you balance hot button issues, including state funding, questions about censorship and critical race theory with local concerns?
The current political climate has caused many folks to shake their heads at the lack of basic common sense in governmental and political decision making. Local control is a real thing. Many times, in Texas public schools, following what the federal and state government commands or suggests with their policies and “money dangling,” ties our hands in what is best for our kids. Questioning governmental authority is not a bad thing and shying away from ‘hot button’ issues shows a lack of courage.
What is your current assessment of the Corsicana ISD? As a trustee, how would you use your individual skills to improve the district during your tenure and beyond?
Corsicana ISD needs better enforced student discipline policy, smaller class sizes, a smaller number of employees in Upper Administration and more public involvement in School Board meetings. My inherent problem-solving abilities enable me to tackle these things and solve them.
Daylon Caldwell
Corsicana ISD Place 7
Please introduce yourself and explain why are you running for a trustee position on the Corsicana Independent School Board.
Hello, my name is Daylon D. Caldwell and I am a candidate for Corsicana ISD School Board Place 7. I am currently employed at Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home. I also serve on the Corsicana’s YMCA Board of Directors, and I am a Coach for Corsicana’s Summer Track Club for our youth, Team Supreme. As a community leader that serves the community every day, I understand that education is the foundation from which we build strong, solid communities. I know the value of talented teachers and I believe I can help make decisions that support strong teaching and ensure that teachers and schools have the resources necessary to educate our children to be successful in the world today. It's crucial we listen to the parents and community for which they know our children best if we are going to build a solid foundation necessary for our children.
I believe that a school board must be responsive and receptive to parents, staff, students and the community at large, encouraging an open dialogue. The board must take input from all groups and weigh all the facts before making a decision. A Board member is a trustee of the community that elects him or her. That Trustee must be accessible and willing to collaborate with all members of the community; that includes all District staff. Anyone that comes before the board has the right to be heard not just to speak. A school board member must build public understanding, support and participation.
As a candidate, do you support the bond which is intended to renovate and improve the Corsicana High School campus? In your view, have the district and its partners been sufficiently forthcoming about the process?
As an alumnus of Corsicana High School, I am proud to say I support the bond. Why? I strongly believe that great schools make great leaders. During my years at CHS I did not have the best classrooms, library, cafeteria, or halls in other words they were very outdated. To keep out children engaged and educated we must keep them in an environment they are comfortable in.
How do you feel the political climate has impacted local school districts? As a trustee how would you balance hot button issues, including state funding, questions about censorship and critical race theory with local concerns?
As an honest person, I have to say, if you sit back and look at things in the world today, politics controls a lot. As a candidate for the board I am running for what is best for our children, regardless of my political standpoint. Education is a gift God blessed us with for all, no matter of race, gender, culture, or religious beliefs. State funding, censorship, and CRT are all big issues going on in Texas schools. Although with me being involved in Corsicana ISD, they are not problems going on with our district.
What is your current assessment of the Corsicana ISD? As a trustee, how would you use your individual skills to improve the district during your tenure and beyond?
As a product of 21st century education I can relate to both the teachers and students, I understand that every student isn’t the same. To enhance our academic achievement, we must meet every student where they are. We must provide them what they each need to reach their dreams, rather it’s through fine arts, athletics, CTE programs, or more. We also must continue supporting and empowering our teachers so that they may give our students quality education.
Having an open-door approach to our community is strongly needed. I am willing to listen to our community’s concerns and be willing to make changes if necessary. If elected, I’m not a voice for myself, but a voice for our students, staff, and community. Being a voice for our community will continue to build the trust between the community and district.
Melissa Castillo
Corsicana ISD Place 7
Please introduce yourself and explain why are you running for a trustee position on the Corsicana Independent School Board.
My name is Melissa Castillo. I was born and raised in Corsicana. For 20 years, I have served our community through ministry and non-profit organizations. I decided to run for the CISD Board because I want to continue to make a positive contribution to our community. The Board plays a vital role in our students’ success and academic achievement. I believe their success makes our community stronger.
As a candidate, do you support the bond which is intended to renovate and improve the Corsicana High School campus? In your view, have the district and its partners been sufficiently forthcoming about the process?
As a candidate and parent of a CISD student, I fully support the bond that is intended to renovate CHS. I believe the district and partners have been forthcoming about the process. I attended community meetings concerning the bond and participated in the CHS tour.
How do you feel the political climate has impacted local school districts? As a trustee how would you balance hot button issues, including state funding, questions about censorship and critical race theory with local concerns?
Unfortunately, the political climate has impacted some school districts in different ways. As a member of the school board, I will have the responsibility to listen to issues and concerns that impact teachers, students, and parents. I don’t think politics have a place in school board meetings but I believe we will need to work together to insure the success of all students.
What is your current assessment of the Corsicana ISD? As a trustee, how would you use your individual skills to improve the district during your tenure and beyond?
Corsicana ISD is a great district to be a part of! My son is the third generation in my family to attend CISD. My mother has been with the district for 33 years. I have worked at all the campuses through our VOICE programs. Over the years, I have met and worked alongside amazing teachers, para professionals, custodians, and administrators. There are so many caring and compassionate leaders and professionals at CISD.
My experience working with state and federal funding, overseeing a multi-million dollar budget, and collaborating with other community members and organizations will be beneficial. Trustees are the connection between the school and the community. Through my experience I have built a good relationship with both.
Valerie Richards
Blooming Grove ISD
Please introduce yourself and explain why are you running for a trustee position on the Blooming Grove Independent School Board.
My name is Valerie Richards, and I am seeking re-election to the Board of Trustees at BGISD. I am currently finishing up the third year of my first term on the board. My husband and I both graduated from BGHS in 1994. Our two oldest sons have graduated and we have another son who is a student at BGHS. I have always had a passion for education and for the teachers, staff and administration that work tirelessly to educate and care for our students.
How have you distinguished your candidacy? What issues have you been asked to address while meeting with voters?
It is important to me that I keep the focus where it belongs and that is on our students. One of the main concerns that has been on the minds of voters is to continue to close the gaps in education due to COVID closures.
How do you feel the political climate has impacted local school districts? As a trustee, how would you balance hot button issues, including state funding, questions about censorship and critical race theory with local concerns?
In an ever-changing political climate, I feel that our district does an outstanding job of staying focused on offering our students a place to learn, grow and be successful. As a trustee, I will continue to listen to the concerns of our students, staff, administrators, and community members and be mindful of those concerns as I make thoughtful decisions that impact our district.
What is your current assessment of the Blooming Grove ISD? As a trustee, how would you use your individual skills to improve the district during your tenure and beyond?
I believe there will always be room for growth and improvement in our district. I also believe that we have teachers and staff that are committed to make that growth happen and I am excited they are a part of our district. One of my skills that I use often as a trustee is to listen intently to individuals’ thoughts, feelings and concerns about their individual needs and the district. As a trustee, I will continue to listen to concerns that are brought to my attention and keep my focus on how I can best use my time to serve this district.
Suzanne Hasse
Dawson ISD
Please introduce yourself and explain why are you running for a trustee position on the Dawson Independent School Board?
I’m Suzanne Hasse and a 1996 graduate of Dawson ISD. I’ve been a Trustee since 2019. I moved back home because of Dawson ISD. I volunteer my time to coach youth sports. I am invested in these kids. Through the commitment of our teachers and staff, Dawson graduates 100% of our students. I want each one of them to achieve their goals. I want to continue to serve to help provide the best education possible for our students.
How have you distinguished your candidacy in a crowded field? What issues have you been asked to address while meeting with voters?
My candidacy can be distinguished by my commitment to children not only as an experienced board member but by my service to children in coaching them. Feedback I’ve gotten from prospective voters I’ve interacted with has been positive. These have been with parents who love DISD, its staff, and its commitment to providing the best education in the classroom but also through a variety of extracurricular activities.
How do you feel the political climate has impacted local school districts? As a trustee how would you balance hot button issues, including state funding, questions about censorship and critical race theory with local concerns?
While I can’t speak for other districts, I know firsthand the national and state political climates do not negatively impact the work of the DISD Board of Trustees because we have an experienced, dedicated, and diverse group of individuals who come together to make the best decision possible for our children.
What is your current assessment of the Dawson ISD? As a trustee, how would you use your individual skills to improve the district during your tenure and beyond?
I feel that we have one of the best districts in this county. At DISD, we have an in-town bus route, provide school supplies to elementary students, and have facilities that are new and in good shape. We have a committed staff who have been employed at Dawson for years. I work in the Aerospace Industry and use my financial and auditing skills and experience to help ensure we spend money in a fiscally responsible manner. Great things are happening at DISD and it has been an honor to serve on this board and I hope to continue to do so.
Samara McLennan
Dawson ISD
Please introduce yourself and explain why are you running for a trustee position on the Dawson Independent School Board.
My name is Samara McLennan, and I am a financial analyst with a Master’s degree in Accounting, and I am running for an additional term with DISD because I support what the district has provided for my children as well as the other children within the community. I want to ensure that children for years to come will return to Dawson and have their own children attend DISD because of the support and education they received as students.
How have you distinguished your candidacy in a crowded field? What issues have you been asked to address while meeting with voters?
I am the first Black trustee and President voted into the DISD School Board which helps show the community that minority representation is present in making decisions for students of all colors. The issue of green energy has surfaced lately on whether the board made the correct decision on moving forward with the plans. To understand why the board decides on issues, people must attend meetings to see how the board decides on what is best for the district. The school board is designed to have a positive impact on the students and the community, but if the community does not experience what the board goes through, then we are not playing on the same field of success.
How do you feel the political climate has impacted local school districts? As a trustee how would you balance hot button issues, including state funding, questions about censorship and critical race theory with local concerns?
As a trustee, I do my research from a variety of sources on current issues that impact local school districts. It is important to see both sides of a situation before coming to a decision on how the district accepts or denies those issues. As a trustee, one’s personnel political views should not impact what is best for the district.
What is your current assessment of the Dawson ISD? As a trustee, how would you use your individual skills to improve the district during your tenure and beyond?
As a current trustee, I have always framed questions so that DISD can provide the best resources to the students which can prepare them for their future. DISD offers advancement for students through post-secondary education, FFA, Music, One Act Play, athletics, and additional activities.
Kacee Boatright
Dawson ISD
Please introduce yourself and explain why are you running for a trustee position on the Dawson Independent School Board.
Hello! My name is Kacee Boatright, and I was born and raised in a large school district near Austin. After my husband and I married, we settled into Dawson to raise our two boys. At first, I was apprehensive about raising my kids in a small district, but the apprehension soon left when I realized how close-knit and caring the teachers and staff are at DISD. I have not been very involved over the years within the school district. I would like to change that now, and be of any help I can to the school district. I want the best for our teachers and students.
How have you distinguished your candidacy in a crowded field? What issues have you been asked to address while meeting with voters?
In the crowded candidacy field, I’ve done my best to speak to many parents and citizens within the district. I enjoy taking time to listen to other’s concerns and try to find a resolution and/or plan. I’ve listened to concerns which include: the need for athletic drug testing, spending transparency, and the need for trade education (to name a few).
How do you feel the political climate has impacted local school districts? As a trustee how would you balance hot button issues, including state funding, questions about censorship and critical race theory with local concerns?
Compared to many other large districts, I feel Dawson ISD has not allowed the current political climate to strongly influence teaching fundamentals. There will always be many “hot button” issues to discuss. If elected, I plan to be open-minded. It’s so important to actively listen to others if you want your opinion to be heard as well.
What is your current assessment of the Dawson ISD? As a trustee, how would you use your individual skills to improve the district during your tenure and beyond?
The leadership and staff have done an outstanding job. If elected, I plan to use my skills as a registered nurse to help assist as a board member. I handle pressure well, a great critical thinker, have been involved in leadership, and have precepted many college students through the years. I am ready to serve Dawson ISD and help make it the best it can possibly be. Thank you for your time and consideration!
Katie Freeland-Foley
Dawson ISD
Please introduce yourself and explain why are you running for a trustee position on the Dawson Independent School Board.
My name is Katie Freeland-Foley and I am running for Dawson school board. I am running because I think it's time for change. I believe it's time for our kids, families and our faculty to come first in the choices and decisions that are made.
How have you distinguished your candidacy in a crowded field? What issues have you been asked to address while meeting with voters?
I think I stand out because I have no personal agenda; I am not running for myself. I am running for the kids who love the school and for the kids who want to love going to school again. I am running for the parents who are frustrated and feel like their voices and concerns aren't heard. I am running for the teachers who love their students and go home exhausted from teaching all day and try to make a difference in their students lives.
How do you feel the political climate has impacted local school districts? As a trustee how would you balance hot button issues, including state funding, questions about censorship and critical race theory with local concerns?
Political climate has and always will be a part of school districts unfortunately. I think the hot topic buttons in our district at this time are a sensitive subject. As for as the topics you listed for us to answer I think these decisions should be made with parent involvement and or input not decisions that are made behind closed doors. I think parents are tired of being in the dark. Schools are there to educate and educate alone. School boards are there to make decisions on staff, policy and financing. Theses decisions should also be made in the best interest of the school and be as transparent as they should be.
What is your current assessment of the Dawson ISD? As a trustee, how would you use your individual skills to improve the district during your tenure and beyond?
I said before that I think there needs to be change and that’s my assessment. I will only be on the board as long as it takes to see that change through. When that time comes I will step down or support someone who runs for my spot that has the best interest of our school and it's families and students. I love Dawson and I love Dawson ISD. I have taught there for over 10 years and I have taught and met some of the greatest kids and have had the wonderful opportunity to meet some awesome parents, grandparents, aunt, uncles and guardians who have treated me like family. It's time for me to give back again and serve them on the Dawson ISD School board if they will have me.
Charles Raines
Dawson ISD
Please introduce yourself and explain why are you running for a trustee position on the Dawson Independent School Board.
My name is Charles “Chuck” Raines, and I’m running for the Dawson school board. I want to be a voice for parents and students.
How have you distinguished your candidacy in a crowded field? What issues have you been asked to address while meeting with voters?
I’m a basic unit, patriotic American. A four-door family car version. When I was young, a person like that was known simply as a citizen. I want to be a citizen’s voice on the Dawson ISD Board.
How do you feel the political climate has impacted local school districts? As a trustee how would you balance hot button issues, including state funding, questions about censorship and critical race theory with local concerns?
The left accomplishing their long-term goals through the “education system!” Today, defamation runs the gamut from, “right wing wacko,” to “tin-foil hatter,” and beyond; if those absurd monikers don’t bully the bewildered target into submission, the label makers are more than happy to toss in “terrorist!” Well, BS! Bogus Stuff! You can call me anything you want. I’m past the point of caring about silly labels that are usually inaccurate anyway.
What is your current assessment of the Dawson ISD? As a trustee, how would you use your individual skills to improve the district during your tenure and beyond?
I’m not here to criticize anyone currently on the board, or to wield the self-anointed sword of: I’m right, and everyone else is wrong-ism.
We have a good school in Dawson! For decades now, the left has operated on the premise that, “your children belong to the state.” No they don’t! They belong to you, the parents! The schools, and government at any level, are supposed to work for you!
