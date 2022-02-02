Nearly 200 Navarro County residents had the opportunity to meet and talk with candidates Thursday during a Republican candidate forum hosted at the Corsicana Opry and Events Center.
Candidates at the Federal, state and local level who will face off against each other in the March 1 Republican Primary discussed issues important to local voters.
Each candidate in contested races fielded questions from the moderator, Corsicana Pct. 3 City Councilman Chris Woolsey.
District 6 Congressman Jake Ellzey was asked about the High-Speed Rail project which would connect Dallas and Houston, cutting through Navarro County, and the issue of immigration. Ellzey won the opportunity to represent Texas’ Sixth District by winning a Special Runoff election in July of 2021. The Ellis County Republican is seeking his first full term in Congress.
“I’m happy that two other Republicans decided to run for Congress,” Ellzey said after his time on stage. “Competition keeps us sharp. I am proud of my record and what I have been able to accomplish thus far as a United States Congressman.”
Ellzey filled a bill in January requiring Texas Central’s High Speed Rail Project to have all of the land required to finish the project before construction could start.
“I have been saying for seven years that I will kill this project, we're going to put it to bed,” he said.
He also spoke during the question-and-answer period in favor of Texas’ plan to build a wall around the state, saying it was our moral obligation to stop sex trafficking and stem the tide of illegal immigration and the drug trade.
Before local candidates took center stage, candidates or their representatives for several state offices including a candidate for Judge in the Court of Criminal appeals, Ag Commissioner, Railroad Commissioner, Commissioner of the General Land Office, and Lieutenant Governor and a Gubernatorial candidate for the state of Texas, were each given a brief time to introduce themselves answer questions, and meet with attendees.
Navarro County Commissioner Pct. 2 candidates Eddie Perry and Ricky Grantham discussed economic growth in Navarro County and how the county could be positioned to benefit from state and federal grants.
Commissioner Perry highlighted how he and other commissioners worked with the county’s department heads to reduce the budget and save taxpayers money during his first term in office.
Grantham talked about how he would be a full-time commissioner who would use his military experience to improve Pct. 2 by working with people for the benefit of everyone.
Following current Navarro County Pct. 4 Commissioner James Olsen’s decision not to seek reelection, seven candidates decided to run for the open seat. Several candidates mentioned their opposition to tax abatements, instead the majority expressed support of growth that would help everyone in the county including individual taxpayers.
The Pct. 4 Commissioner’s candidates also talked about getting the most out of federal and state grants and having that money return and work for Navarro County and economic growth.
Candidate John Paul Plemons said grants are a bit of a tricky issue because “there is a fine line between a grant and a pork barrel project.”
David Brewer, a candidate and former administrator with Blooming Grove ISD, said one of the jobs of Commissioners is to build the infrastructure and be prepared for the growth that will happen in Navarro County.
Justice of the Peace candidates in Pct. 4 were the next to take the stage.
Candidates John Cabano and Lisa Clay introduced themselves and discussed their experience, while detailing the duties of a Justice of the Peace.
Navarro County Pct. 2 Constable candidates wrapped up the evening, discussing their experience and detailed the duties of a Constable.
Candidates Dan Williams and David Foreman are both seeking the opportunity to fulfill the unexpired term of Raychaun Ballard who died in August 2021, following an illness.
Stay connected to continuing election coverage with the Corsicana Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.