Candidates have begun filing for positions on the Corsicana City Council and Independent School District Board of Trustees. Filing for a place on the ballot continues until Friday, Feb. 18. The General Election is set for May 7.
On the ballot for Corsicana City Council are positions in Precinct 1, currently held by Susan Hale, and Precinct 2, Ruby Williams. Charles Dunnahoe has filed for Precinct 2.
Applications are filed in the Office of the City Secretary at 200 N. 12th St. in Corsicana. Applications that are notarized and filled out completely can be emailed to mboyle@corsicanatx.gov or faxed to 903-654-4823.
A drawing for the order of names on the ballot will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28 at the Corsicana Government Center Council Chambers, located at 200 N. 12th St.
For the CISD Board of Trustees, Place 5, held by Jamie Roman, Place 6, Leah Blackard, and the vacant Place 7 are up for election. Roman and Blackard have filed for re-election and Melissa Castillo, Daylon Caldwell, and Brad Farmer filed for Place 7.
To file for school board, apply in person or by mail at 2200 W. Fourth Ave. in Corsicana, email mharrison@cisd.org, or fax 903-602-8518.
The last day to file as a write-in candidate is Tuesday, Feb. 22. Register to vote by Thursday, April 7.
Also on the ballot in May are two proposed constitutional amendments.
Proposition 1 was approved by the 87th Legislature during its second Special Session. The proposed amendment would allow the legislature to reduce the property tax limit for school maintenance and operations taxes imposed on the homesteads of elderly or disabled residents to reflect any tax rate reduction enacted by law from the preceding tax year.
Proposition 2 was approved by the legislature during its third Special Session and would increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
The elections will be conducted by the Navarro County Elections Administrator. Early Voting is Monday, April 25 through Tuesday, May 3 at the Navarro County Courthouse Annex, 601 N. 13th St. in Corsicana.
For more information and resources for voting in Texas, please visit VoteTexas.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.