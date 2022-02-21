Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. A few showers possible after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. A few showers possible after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.