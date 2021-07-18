Republicans Jake Ellzey and Susan Wright swung through Corsicana Thursday in the finals days of the campaign to fill the open seat left vacant following the death of Congressman Ron Wright in February.
The Sixth District encompasses Navarro Ellis and parts of Tarrant Counties.
Election Day is July 27, Early Voting begins on July 19
Ellzey, a former naval aviator, held a get out the vote event at the Moontower at the Oaks. Ellzey was joined by Former Texas Governor Rick Perry and House District 8 Representative Cody Harris.
Ellzey talked about the momentum his campaign in the final days of the campaign. “People are excited by our positive message, they want to talk about boarder security, addressing the national debt and the problems associated with political correctness and Critical Race Theory.
We’re addressing those issues in the Texas State House. Ellzey said he did both jobs to the best of his ability.
“There was very little balance but a lot of hard work, and little sleep,” he said. “The allegation I am not doing my job is a lie.”
Ellzey touted his aggressive door knocking operation and the campaigns success at changing people’s minds at the door as keys to winning what is expected to be a low turnout election.
He currently represents the Tenth District in the Texas House which includes Ellis County.
Ellzey spoke about his opposition to High-Speed Rail.
“Killing it is a hill I am willing to die on.”
House District 8 Representative Cody Harris supports Jake Ellzey.
“I’ve spent six months together on the floor of the Texas House, fighting side by side for conservative principles, that I know voters in Navarro County support,” Harris said, “I know he’ll do the same thing in Congress for the Sixth District. “
Susan Wright also talked about her campaign’s get out the vote effort and discussed the support she has received in Navarro County at the Collin Club during her campaign stop.
Wright said she will continue to be a district centered representative, Wright touted her previous work as a District Director for State Representatives and as a member of the State Republican Executive Committee.
She said she opposes the High Speed Rail.
“The people between Dallas and Houston aren’t here for the convenience of Dallas and Houston.”
Wright discussed paying down the debt which will take time. She prioritized boarder security, stopping human trafficking, cutting taxes, and returning to the Trump era tax policies in conjunction with cutting government spending.
Wright acknowledged the sharp elbows some supporters have had, during the protracted campaign though she stressed “policy differences and candidate records are fair game.”
She has the endorsement of Former President Donald Trump in the race, something Wright called an affirmation of her conservative values and policy positions.
Early voting begins July 19 running through July 23. Election Day is July 27.
