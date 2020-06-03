The Brent Thompson Fallen Officer Memorial Fund hosted a free Car Show fundraiser and auction Saturday at Frank Kent Chevrolet.
All proceeds benefit the Brent Thompson Fallen Officer Memorial Fund.
The Fund was established following the death of Corsicana native, Brent Thompson, one of the five officers killed in Dallas, July 7, 2016.
To contribute, contact Sandra Brown Wood at 903-229-8754, or mail donations to City National Bank, P.O. Box 1798, Corsicana, Texas 75110, or to Sam Thompson, 2115 W. Fourth Ave., Corsicana, Texas 75110. Make check to Brent Thompson Fallen Officer Memorial Fund or BT Fallen Officer Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.