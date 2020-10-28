Cars of Navarro County and the Status Car Club hosted a car show and auction to benefit the Brent Thompson Fallen Officers Fund of Navarro County Saturday in Downtown Corsicana.
Located on the newly remodeled Frank Kent Country Body Shop on the corner of Beaton Street and Second Avenue, the show featured live music, a special veterans tribute and a live auction followed by awards.
The show last May was cut short because of the heat, and promoters have lined up additional activities for a full day of events surrounding this popular car show.
Twenty-five custom made awards were presented, including best: Sports Car, Street Rod, Cool Custom, Long & Low, Restored, Head Turners (5), Factory Hot Rod, Muscle Car, Coolest Import, Radical Import, Competition, Project/Rat Rod, Unique, Coolest Car '50s to '60s, and '70s to '80s, Bike, Truck '30s to '50s, '60s to '80s, and '80s and newer, and Best of Show.
The organization has donated $49,000 since its inception in 2016 to families of fallen Navarro County Officers, which includes the Corsicana Police Department, Fire Department, Sheriff's Office or DPS who are Navarro County residents.
