Cars of Navarro County and the Status Car Club will host a second car show and auction to benefit the Brent Thompson Fallen Officers Fund of Navarro County Saturday, Oct. 24 in Downtown Corsicana.
Located on the newly remodeled Frank Kent Country Body Shop on the corner of Beaton Street and Second Avenue, the show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with live music beginning at 11 a.m. A special veterans tribute will take place at noon, live auction from 12:30 to 2 p.m., followed by awards.
The show last May was cut short because of the heat, and promoters have lined up additional activities for a full day of events surrounding this popular car show.
Twenty-five custom made awards will be presented, including best: Sports Car, Street Rod, Cool Custom, Long & Low, Restored, Head Turners (5), Factory Hot Rod, Muscle Car, Coolest Import, Radical Import, Competition, Project/Rat Rod, Unique, Coolest Car '50s to '60s, and '70s to '80s, Bike, Truck '30s to '50s, '60s to '80s, and '80s and newer, and Best of Show.
Entry fee is $20. The organization has donated $49,000 since its inception in 2016 to families of fallen Navarro County Officers, which includes the Corsicana Police Department, Fire Department, Sheriff's Office or DPS who are Navarro County residents.
Along with the car show there will be downtown shopping until 3 p.m., a bake sale, food trucks, a 50/50 jar, “Off the Handle” Ax Throwing Booth and Carl’s Auto Body will have the Giles ’57 Buick on display. The Live Auction includes furniture, tools, home décor items, banquet facilities, Diner certificates and a host of unique offerings.
Show producers said, “If you own it, like it and drive it – bring it!” Call 214-418-5775 or 903-493-3330.To make a donation for the Live Auction or Bake Sale, contact Sandra Brown Woods at 903-299-8754.
Safety protocols will be encouraged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.