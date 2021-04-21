A car show to honor fallen officers and veterans is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday April 24, at Second Avenue and Beaton Street in Corsicana.
The day’s events are set to include a tribute to veterans at 2 p.m., awards at 2:30 p.m., music, downtown shopping, food trucks, an axe throwing booth and a silent auction.
The show, at the newly remodeled Frank Kent Body Shop, is to help fund bronze statues to honor three officers from Corsicana killed in the line of duty.
The event is sponsored by Cars of Navarro County and Status Car Club.
Call Bob or Tim at 903-493-3330 for more information.
