A total of 33 Navarro College employees were exposed to carbon monoxide Tuesday, Jan. 3 in the Albritton Administration building, according to a press release. Overall, 15 employees sought care for symptoms. Most were released and six were kept overnight for observation.
Navarro College Police Department simultaneously evacuated the employees to the Cook Education Center and summoned local fire and EMS. Employees were treated on-site with oxygen, and seven employees were transported by ambulance to Navarro Regional Hospital for further medical attention. Four employees were then Care Flighted to Medical City Plano, in the event treatment needed to include a higher level of care.
Atmos Energy worked with the campus Maintenance Department to identify the source and maintenance is currently working on repairs. All other campus building were checked and deemed safe for occupancy. The College appreciates all of the care and concern that has been expressed for our employees.
No students were affected as classes resume Jan. 17.
