The Community Care Club on the south side of RC Lake will soon be presenting its “garage sale on steroids.” They’re calling it the CCC SuperSale and it will be held, Saturday, April 30, at the Southern Oaks Fire Station. But, to have a successful event, which will fund the Club’s charitable activities, they need donations.
The Club is asking for unwanted tools, indoor and outdoor furniture, antiques, kitchen items, home décor, fishing and sports equipment, lawn mowers, boats, whatever you have and no longer need that can be sold to others who can use it.
Drop-Off Day for the CCC SuperSale is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 29. During those 10 hours only, volunteers will be accepting items at the Southern Oaks Volunteer Fire Station, where the event will be held the next day. The address is 120 Southern Oaks Drive. The Fire Station is located just northeast of the closed Shell station on FM 416, about 12 miles east of Streetman or four miles west of the 488/416 intersection.
“We hope that folks will think of this event when they’re doing their spring cleaning or simply decluttering,” said Mary Schutz, event co-chair. “We’re looking for any sell-able items for our big sale coming up on April 30. Donors can be assured that their donations will go to good causes, right here in the area.”
Proceeds of the SuperSale go to CCC’s various community improvement projects, which include scholarships, fire department projects, children’s projects, food assistance, nursing home gifts and more. For example, the Club’s gift toward the FM 416 Landing Zone at New Hope for medical helicopters was made possible by last year’s SuperSale.
Keep in mind that the Club is not able to offer a pick-up service for items and asks that donors drop off their items on Friday, April 29, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Fire Station. Call 903-389-7586 or 832-498-3674 with any questions.
On both Drop-Off Day and SuperSale Day, volunteers will be serving hot dog lunches for donors and customers, so there’s no need to worry about where you’ll pick up lunch.
