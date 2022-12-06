Corsicana’s Robin Green was recently presented with a distinguished honor by Carroll Elementary School’s Principal Tim Betts after she was nominated by her teacher peers for her outstanding work at the school.
Principal Betts created the award to honor those who “exude Carroll’s values and mission to make a difference in our school community, and ensure the success of every stakeholder through encouragement, dreaming, and giving.”
Green, a proud cancer survivor, is a family advocate employed by ChildCareGroup which partners with Carroll Elementary to offer a holistic approach to providing a pathway out of poverty for families. Ms. Green assists families by identifying strengths/needs, providing community resources, and setting goals for both parents and their children.
