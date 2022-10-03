The Hull Creative Arts Foundation is once again hosting a Casino Night to raise money for Navarro County student arts scholarships.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and casino games run until 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Navarro County Expo Center at 4021 W. State Highway 22 in Corsicana.
“The Hull Creative Arts Foundation’s mission is to help nurture our students to become the next super stars in business, science, education, entertainment and life by gaining an appreciation and understanding of the value the arts play and adds to their lives and future success,” said Frank Hull, Chairman of the Board.
Hull said the event offers thousands of dollars in prizes and raffle items to be won.
Tickets are $50 each and includes: $2,000 in chips, five raffle bid tickets, hors d’oeuvres and entry for a cash prize. A cash bar will be available. Halloween costumes are welcome.
In-person ticket sales are available at Russell Hudson Bookkeeping and Tax at 600 N. 15th St. during business hours, or by calling 903-875-2136.
For more information visit: www.hullcreativearts.com or email hullcreativearts@yahoo.com.
HCAF and its auxiliary committees is a 501 c 3 IRS approved public charity. Donations are appreciated and where applicable can be deducted for tax purposes. Follow us on Facebook. PO Box 2172, Corsicana, TX 75151.
