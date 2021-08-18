Extrovert Entertainment is producing a major documentary and biopic on county music legend singer/songwriter Lefty Frizzell, and traveling to Corsicana to capture stories, photos, home movies and other memorabilia about the country music star.
The production company, under the direction of Emmy-award-winning director/producer M. Douglas Silverstein, will travel to Corsicana to capture original stories, photos, home movies and other memorabilia from residents who knew him during his 25-year career, when he produced six No. 1 hits on the Billboard charts and 39 top 100 songs.
Much like a casting call, the producer is asking anyone who knew Lefty, has a story about him, or the above-mentioned photos or home movies to be interviewed on camera for possible inclusion in the documentary film.
To be part of history and the film, attend an interview session from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Corsicana Opry, 215 E. Fifth St. in historic Downtown Corsicana.
To see a live performance of Lefty’s music and storytelling by David Frizzell, Allen Frizzell and Marty Haggard and be the filmed audience for the performance, attend the event at Corsicana Opry Wednesday, Aug. 25. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the performance begins promptly at 8 p.m. No entrance after 8 p.m. for filming reasons. Tickets are $10 and on sale at www.corsicanaopry.com
William Orville “Lefty” Frizzell was born in Corsicana in 1928.
Few artists can match the long shadow of influence cast by Lefty Frizzell and his honky-tonk style. His major hits included “I Love You a Thousand Ways,” “Always Late,” “Long Black Veil,” “That’s the Way Love Goes,” “If You’ve Got the Money, Honey, I’ve Got the Time,” “Mom & Dad’s Waltz,” and “Saginaw Michigan.”
“Lefty is often referred to as the original Elvis, from the way he moved on stage, his legendary stage clothes, and how his good looks and voice made women swoon, but beyond his talent is a fascinating story worthy of both a documentary and biopic,” Silverstein said.
Passing at the young age of 47, on July 19, 1975, Lefty had created a legacy of stylistic influence on a new generation of music industry greats to come. His traditional country roots and unique vocal styling was imprinted on a legion of hitmakers who openly credit Lefty Frizzell as their inspiration.
The list includes Merle Haggard, George Jones, Roy Orbison, Randy Travis, Keith Whitley, John Fogerty and Willie Nelson, who recorded an entire album of Lefty songs out of respect for his hero. Lefty became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1951, and was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Fall of Fame, the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Rockabilly Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. Loretta Lynn said “he will always be one of the greatest country singers who ever lived.”
The new Frizzell film production will be captured through the creative lens of M. Douglas Silverstein, the producer/director of many multi-award-winning projects including globally produced live concerts, documentaries, commercials and special productions for television and film. His production credits include clients as diverse as Green Day, Paul McCartney, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Willie Nelson and Jazz at Lincon Center.
The Corsicana appearance by David Frizzell, Allen Frizzell, Marty Haggard and the production crew will include a tour of the Lefty Frizzell Museum at Pioneer Village with curator Deb Miller, and a stop at the Lefty Frizzell Bronze Sculpture, part of the city of Corsicana’s Bronze Sculpture collection placed throughout the city.
For more information about the events at Corsicana Opry, call 903-872-6779 or email info@corsicanaopry.com.
To learn more about the Lefty Frizzell Museum at Pioneer Village, contact Deb Miller at 903-654-4846 or email dmiller@corsicanatx.gov.
