The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #2691, in collaboration with parishioners from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, donated diapers, wipes, socks, pajamas, backpacks, clothes and more for the Rainbow Room, which is part of Child Protective Services.
CDA will collect items through the end of March and all of the donated items will be taken to CPS for their clients, many of whom come to them without these items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.