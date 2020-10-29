The Catholic Daughters of the Americas collaborate with Immaculate Conception Catholic Church to host a parish-wide baby supplies drive for the Hope Center. CDA members collected diapers, wipes, baby shampoos and more to donate to the Hope Center.
Catholic Daughters, Immaculate Conception church donate to Hope Center
- From Staff Reports
