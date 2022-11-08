Students at James L. Collins Catholic School were beyond thrilled to get a new school bus last week. Individual donations, an extremely generous grant, and Arizona Charlie's Bingo helped to purchase the bus for the school.
Father Juan Carlos Marin at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church blessed the bus and prayed for the safety of everyone. This bus will be used regularly for school field trips, service projects around town, and for the school's daily bus route.
