Each year the Knights of Columbus Council #5211 hosts the annual Keep Christ in Christmas Art Contest. Miah Jackson, Caraline Wilson, and Malachi Lara, all from James L. Collins Catholic School, were all selected as the local winners in their respective age divisions. Their artwork will go on to compete at the district level.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, primarily in the form of freezing rain and/or sleet is expected. Total ice or sleet accumulations between one tenth and one half of an inch are possible. * WHERE...All of North Texas and western Central Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Significant impacts to travel may begin as early as Monday afternoon and continue through at least Tuesday night. Elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses will likely be the first to become icy, slick, and hazardous as temperatures hover around or below freezing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, slow down and use extreme caution particularly when approaching bridges and overpasses. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org. &&
Catholic school announces art contest winners
