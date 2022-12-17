Usually, once school starts up in August, the school fundraising season follows soon after. Students are asked to sell something and parents are asked to donate money. It can be tough in an ever-changing economy where prices on consumer goods have trended on the up-and-up lately. What James L. Collins Catholic School is asking for is something different: used shoes.
“This fundraiser is a unique opportunity to raise money for our school without asking parents to sell, spend or donate money,” said Cara Wilson. Wilson, president of the Parent Teacher Committee said, “We wanted to find a fundraiser that wouldn’t burden families.“
Others also benefit from the project called Shoe Us the Love. It is helping people in another part of the world. The shoes are first collected and bagged up and sent to Funds2Org who then ships them to a developing county. James L. Collins receives money based on the weight of their donations. Ultimately, the shoes go to support micro-businesses in developing countries. The small businesses, generally owned and operated by families of one to two people are also often headed up by women. The micro-business owners sell the shoes to support their families. All the while it helps a school with a long-standing history in Corsicana.
“This school has been in this community since 1955 growing the hearts and minds of exceptional students,” said Christina Cozart, Director of Marketing for James L. Collins Catholic School. “We use this to pay for things at the school. It may help provide incentives for our accelerated readers or help purchase needed equipment for our new swim team.”
With “Shoe Us the Love” being a new fundraiser, the school set a goal to collect 100 pairs of shoes. As of now, they have collected over 1,200 pairs. If you want to clean out your closet, the school is accepting gently used shoes through January 15th. Shoes should be matching pairs and in good, usable condition without holes or tears. James L. Collins Catholic School is located at 3000 E. State Hwy. 22. There are also plans to have the school’s bus at various locations for drop-offs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.