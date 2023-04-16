The Little Flowers Girls' Club from James L. Collins Catholic School recently went on a field trip to the Benedictine Catholic Monastery of Thien Tam in Kerens. The small Vietnamese community has been in Kerens since 2009. The monks who live there follow the Rule of St. Benedict, Ora et Labora: (prayer and work). The monastery is called Thien Tam, which is Vietnamese for "Heavenly
Heart." The Little Flowers Girls' Club visited the Relics Chapel, the Eucharistic Miracles Chapel, walked the life-size stations of the Cross, and talked about the importance of mercy in their daily lives.
