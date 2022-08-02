James L. Collins Catholic School hosted a summer camp for students in grades Fourth through Seventh. The program encouraged growth for all students and reduced summer learning loss. The students who attended expanded their problem-solving abilities and built communication and social skills.
Catholic School hosts summer camp
- Courtesy photos
