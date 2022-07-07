James L. Collins Catholic School hosted two summer camps on campus for students in the community. JLCCS hosted a STEM Camp in conjunction with catapult learning. It also hosted an art camp throughout the week with a session in the morning and one in the afternoon.
The school will host a third summer camp, Journey Camp, free for students in grades fourth through seventh from 8:30am to 12:30 p.m. July 25 through 29. Spaces are limited and sign ups are happening now.
