1-24-23 JLCCS Military.jpg

The James L. Collins Catholic School military club had a special guest at their last meeting. Navy Veteran, Robert Hoskins, who served as a Missile Technician on a submarine came and spoke to the club about his time with the Navy. The students were excited to learn more about the history of submarine and how a submarine operates. They were also able to learn about how sonar is used.

