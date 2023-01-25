The James L. Collins Catholic School military club had a special guest at their last meeting. Navy Veteran, Robert Hoskins, who served as a Missile Technician on a submarine came and spoke to the club about his time with the Navy. The students were excited to learn more about the history of submarine and how a submarine operates. They were also able to learn about how sonar is used.
Catholic school military club hears from Navy Veteran
Courtesy photo
