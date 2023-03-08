The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #2691 hosted their annual National Education Contest. The following three students won first place in their respective divisions and will go on to compete at state: Division I Art First Place – Lee Davis. Division I Poetry First Place – Benjamin Cozart. Division II Poetry First Place – Charles Parson.
featured
Catholic school students bound for state competition
- Courtesy photos
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Corsicana ISD adopts new academic calendar
- Whistlestop opens Friday in Trinidad: New restaurant leads effort to reinvent town
- Italy woman charged with stabbing deaths of her three children
- CISD School Board: ‘We’re not buying what the governor is selling’
- Storm leaves damage in its wake
- Teen boy injures self after homemade pipe bomb explodes
- Baton Rouge infant dies from fentanyl, mother arrested
- GC Softball: Blooming Grove wins wild 10-8 game against Frost
- ‘Malakoff Man – Picking up the Trail,’ to premiere at Pearce Museum
- Sheriff's Roundup: Statistics from 2022
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.