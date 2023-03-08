3-7-23 JLCCS Wildart.JPG

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #2691 hosted their annual National Education Contest. The following three students won first place in their respective divisions and will go on to compete at state: Division I Art First Place – Lee Davis. Division I Poetry First Place – Benjamin Cozart. Division II Poetry First Place – Charles Parson.

