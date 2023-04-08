Students at James L. Collins Catholic School recently participated in several annual activities in anticipation of the Easter holiday weekend.
In addition to their regular class Easter parties and egg hunts (including a visit from the Easter Bunny), the students of JLCCS hosted live Stations of the Cross, participated in a Lenten toiletry drive to benefit Compassion Corsicana, and participated in various classrooms to learn more about Holy Week.
