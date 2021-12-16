Students at James L. Collins Catholic School had a blast celebrating the holidays early through dress up days all week long. They dressed up for Snowman Day, Reindeer/Santa Day, the Polar Express Day, Grinch Day and Elves Day.
Catholic School students celebrate holidays
- From Staff Reports
