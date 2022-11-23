Students in fifth through eighth grade from James L. Collins Catholic School were excited to go to Corsicana High School last week to watch Shrek, Jr. the Musical as part of the CISD Penguin Project. Named for the exceptional characteristics of penguins, the Corsicana ISD Penguin Project is a unique theatre production in which all roles are filled by students with developmental disabilities; allowing students to shine forth and demonstrate their strengths. Students are joined on stage by a dedicated group of "peer mentors" who work alongside these talented students through rehearsals and performances.
Catholic School students enjoy ‘Shrek Jr.’
- From Staff Reports
