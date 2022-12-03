James L. Collins Catholic School participated in the Operation Christmas Child program again this year and filled up 17 boxes. Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. This program provides local partners around the world with shoe boxes filled with small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies as a means of reaching out to children in their own communities with the Good News of Jesus Christ. They ship these simple gifts outside the United States to children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine, and disease; and to children living on Native American reservations in the U.S.
Catholic school students give to Operation Christmas Child
