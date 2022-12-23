Students from James L. Collins Catholic School raised money through their annual turkey trot fundraiser to donate to the Navarro County Child Welfare Board. This year the students raised $1,581 that will go towards Christmas gifts for children in foster care.
Parishioners from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church partner with Catholic Charities Dallas on the third Thursday of every month to provide food to families in need. During the last food truck distribution, students from James L. Collins Catholic School were able to help pass out food.
