Students from James L. Collins Catholic School competed in the State Private Schools Interscholastic Association competition and the District 4H competition this weekend. In the State PSIA competition Frida Belen placed sixth in creative writing. Eli Gilburt placed eighth in number sense. Cade Parrish placed eighth and Luciano Garcia placed ninth in art memory. Miles Dickerson competed in spelling for JLCCS.
In the 4H District Competition Lauryl Freeze won first in vocal performance. Benjamin Cozart won first in variety show for his magic act and he won second in public speaking. Madeleine Cozart won fourth in vocal performance.
