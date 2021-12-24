James L. Collins Catholic School hosted its annual Christmas program Dec. 17 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Every class was able to participate in the retelling of the nativity story through readings from the Bible and in song.
Catholic School students present Christmas program
